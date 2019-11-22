ISU staff and community members hold retirement celebration for Joe Newport

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Indiana State University's Public Safety Director and police chief is enjoying his final weeks in the position ahead of his retirement.
On Friday, there was a special retirement celebration for Joe Newport. Several university staff and community members stopped by to wish him well.
Newport has been with University Public Safety for 20-years.
Michelle Barrett will be the interim police chief at the start of 2020. She will be the first female to hold this position at Indiana State University.
