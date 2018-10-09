ISU set to receive $2.3 million grant

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Indiana State University is set to receive over $2 million in grant money.
The U.S. Department of Education has awarded ISU a $2.38 million 'Strengthing Institution Program' grant.
Officials say the grant will further boost mentoring efforts.
The grant is expected to help low-income students 'improve and strengthen academic quality, institutional management, and fiscal stability.'
“Receiving this grant right now is so opportune, particularly as we are moving forward with some new mentoring initiatives in our college for women in STEM and students in the new engineering program,” Kara Harris, the associate dean in the College of Technology said.
University officials say the grant will help them hire a faculty fellow, who will provide leadership for the program.
