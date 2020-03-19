'It's devastating..' ISU senior weighs in on not being able to walk for graduation

INDIANA STATE UNIVERSITY (WTHI)-- Indiana State University recently decided to move online for the remainder of the semester.

Numerous events and celebrations have been canceled, including graduation.

Breonna Metcalf said her stomach hit the floor when she heard the news.

She and so many of her classmates are devastated now.

They were looking forward to walking across the stage in May.

ISU wants to prevent the spread of the virus as much as possible.

Metcalf said she understands why leaders made the decision.

But it's a moment she and others will never experience.

She said this outbreak has turned her world completely upside down.

"I've met so many people that have impacted my life here and then to now have to not say goodbye properly and to not be able to walk across the stage in a way that you know in a memorable way it's like devastating," said Metcalf.

ISU seniors have been invited to walk in the December commencement.

Metcalf said she doesn't know if she'll do it just yet.

It won't be the same for her.