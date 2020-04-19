ISU senior shares experience in New York after internship is cancelled

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Nationwide, college seniors are working to finish their degrees, but because of the current pandemic, graduation may not be a sure thing for everyone.

News 10 caught up with Zene Colson.

He's senior at Indiana State University.

Colson started an internship at a Brooklyn theater company last fall.

It's the last step he must complete before getting his diploma.

Now living in the heart of the pandemic, his next steps are up in the air.

"I'm not going to meet my hours before what would have been graduation, so I don't know if they're gonna force me to complete them elsewhere or at my current company," said Colson.

Colson said, now it's just a waiting game.

School leaders have not decided if they'll pass all current seniors without completed internships, or if these seniors will be required to complete them at a later date.

Colson planned to work full time at the theater company in just a few short months.

Now, because of the coronavirus pandemic, it may have to close its doors completely.

"With Broadway getting shutdown and Carnegie Hall cancelling the rest of its season, a lot of what we do, I mean what we do is live performances so, for multiple days, so whenever that will be allowed to continue," said Colson.

Although it will take time for things to return to normal, Colson said he's just trying to stay positive and take things day by day.

"I try not to think about it too much, because if you think about it too much you just get in your head and you can't escape it,"said Colson.