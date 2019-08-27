ISU sees a decline in enrollment numbers, but officials say they expected it

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - New enrollment numbers have been released for Indiana State University, and there's a decline.
ISU leaders say they expected it.
Total enrollment is 12,146 for the current academic year.
Last fall, enrollment numbers were the highest in campus history, with more than 2,400 freshmen signing on.
Officials say the new admissions approach emphasizes not how many students enroll, but how many graduate with a degree.
ISU did show increases in retention, diversity, and academic quality.
