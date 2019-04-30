Clear
SEVERE WX : Severe Thunderstorm Watch View Alerts

ISU says it will continue the search for new police chief later this year

Indiana State University will pick its police chief search back up later this year.

Posted: Apr. 30, 2019 1:00 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Indiana State University will pick its police chief search back up later this year.

The university is looking for a replacement for Joe Newport, who is retiring.

On Tuesday, the university said the search ended without an offer being extended.

For now, Newport will remain, overseeing public safety as a police chief.

His retirement has been moved to December 1st of this year.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Broken Clouds
64° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 64°
Robinson
Overcast
67° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 67°
Indianapolis
Overcast
59° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 59°
Rockville
Broken Clouds
64° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 64°
Casey
Overcast
62° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 62°
Brazil
Broken Clouds
64° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 64°
Marshall
Broken Clouds
64° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 64°
Showers storms, rainy and warm.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Tuesday Afternoon Weather

Image

Fandom First Friday, Downtown Terre Haute 5pm-9pm

Image

Union Hospital's NICU installs web cameras that allow parents to watch their baby at all times

Image

Golden Apple: Teaching Probability in North Clay Middle School

Image

Prime Real Estate with Jane Rowe Realty

Image

All You Need to Know for Tuesday

Image

Scattered showers and possible storms. High: 72°

Image

Marshall vs Casey Softball and Baseball

Image

Catholic Charities opens to Terre Haute food bank

Image

Monday Late Forecast

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Police are investigating possible link between California synagogue shooting suspect and nearby mosque fire

${article.thumbnail.title}

'Avengers: Endgame' shatters records with $1.2 billion opening

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana reaches milestone with 100 problem-solving courts

${article.thumbnail.title}

Apple is removing and restricting third-party screen time apps, report says

${article.thumbnail.title}

Spike in tips about 2 Indiana girls who went missing in 2017

${article.thumbnail.title}

Police investigating attempted child abduction

${article.thumbnail.title}

Demand grows for marijuana cultivation courses in Illinois

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana lawmakers back payments to those wrongly convicted

${article.thumbnail.title}

Animal cruelty penalties measure heads to Holcomb's desk

${article.thumbnail.title}

Pentagon, DHS considering designating fentanyl a WMD, memo says