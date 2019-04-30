ISU says it will continue the search for new police chief later this year

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Indiana State University will pick its police chief search back up later this year.
The university is looking for a replacement for Joe Newport, who is retiring.
On Tuesday, the university said the search ended without an offer being extended.
For now, Newport will remain, overseeing public safety as a police chief.
His retirement has been moved to December 1st of this year.
