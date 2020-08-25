ISU says it has students in the 'disciplinary process' in connection to COVID-19 policies

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Indiana State University has policies in place for COVID-19.

We checked in with the school's communications director on Tuesday.

He told us, so far, the university does have students in the disciplinary process. That's the only detail we know right now.

Here's a look at the directives ISU announced last week.

Masks are required on campus

Students must fill out a daily health assessment

Students can not attend or host gatherings of more than 25 people

If students do not follow the rules, they face punishment under the code of conduct. This could include suspension.

"Any alleged violations, there's a very detailed process that people go through that assures everyone has their rights and has a fair hearing," Mark Alesia, from Indiana State University said.

University leaders have said students must follow these directives or threaten the on-campus learning environment.

Here's a breakdown of Indiana State University's current COVID-19 numbers, according to the school's dashboard:

17 students with COVID-19 are isolating on campus

72 students with COVID-19 are isolating off campus

3 employees with COVID-19 are isolating

Other isolations include people who have been in close contact with a person who has COVID-19, but they are not necessarily a confirmed positive case. Here's how those numbers break down:

29 students are isolating on campus

101 students are isolating off campus

18 staff members are in isolation

SOURCE: Indiana State University