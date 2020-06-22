ISU released COVID-19 policy for high-risk employees and their family members

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Indiana State University has released a COVID-19 policy. It deals with employees and their family members at a higher risk for severe illness.

The temporary policy allows workplace modifications and the opportunity to work remotely.

It also allows employees to use vacation, sick, or unpaid sick leave. Employees can also submit requests.

Some circumstances may require a health care provider's note.

The policy is in place through the end of the year, but it could be extended.