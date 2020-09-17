ISU receives gift for cancer research center

TERRE HAUTE, Ind (WTHI) – The fight against cancer may soon have a local connection!

Indiana State University in Terre Haute announced a $250,000 gift.

It will create the Rich and Robin Porter Cancer Research Center and will go in the laboratory space on the 2nd floor of ISU's science building.

President Deborah Curtis says the program could put the university on the map nationally as a competitive graduate program.

Rich porter is a 1977 ISU graduate in business management.

He has already donated money toward the ISU School of Technology.