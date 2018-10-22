ISU receives $500,000 to help students become pilots

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Students at Indiana State University are getting the chance to make their dreams take flight.
The Aviation Technology Program received a $500,000 scholarship from FedEx.
The money will be used to help students become certified flight instructors.
The interim chairperson of the program told us this will help fill the need for commercial airline pilots.
The money will be used over the course of the next five years.
Each year, 20 students in the program will receive $5,000.
