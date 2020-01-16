ISU receives $25,000 check for a career success program

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Indiana State University received a special gift on Thursday.

School leaders say it will bring together students with potential employers.

A local chapter of The International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers presented a check to ISU worth around $25,000.

That will go toward a career success program. The program works with ISU's Career Center.

Through the program, employers will hold both virtual and on-campus career fairs.

It's all to put students on a greater path to success.