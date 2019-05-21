ISU ready to start new 'Deaf and Hard of Hearing' licensure program for future teachers

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A news program at a local university will prepare teachers to work with students with hearing issues.
Indiana State University recently approved a 'Deaf and Hard of Hearing' licensure program.
It is an online based, 20 credit-hour program on top of a teacher license.
There was a state-level concern about a shortage of teachers for people with hearing impairments.
The university developed this program over the past 19-months.
A grant funded by the Indiana Department of Education helped to make this possible.
