ISU ready to start new 'Deaf and Hard of Hearing' licensure program for future teachers

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A news program at a local university will prepare teachers to work with students with hearing issues.

Indiana State University recently approved a 'Deaf and Hard of Hearing' licensure program.

It is an online based, 20 credit-hour program on top of a teacher license.

There was a state-level concern about a shortage of teachers for people with hearing impairments.

The university developed this program over the past 19-months.

A grant funded by the Indiana Department of Education helped to make this possible.