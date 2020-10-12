ISU professor unveils what he calls 'social justice through graffiti'

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Social justice and graffiti. A professor at Indiana State University says the two have more in common than we think.

On Monday at ISU, a professor unveiled what he calls 'social justice through graffiti.'

He gave his students a space to express themselves with art.

He says with racial injustice happening along with a worldwide pandemic, it was important to give his students a creative outlet.

"Even during our pandemic, this is part of their assignment. Just to get out and try to reimagine themselves in a different space during this time," Assistant professor Adeyemi Doss said.

Doss said he plans on doing other things like this to give his students more outlets.