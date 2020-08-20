ISU professor shares thoughts on returning to class during pandemic

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- Sycamore staff and students are getting back into the swing of things at Indiana State University.

For some educators, the new year brings new worries.

News 10 reached out to staff at ISU to see how they're feeling as week one of school kicks off during a pandemic.

Dr. Malynnda Johnson has worked at ISU for almost 10 years but this year, it won’t be her typical semester. She’ll be going completely virtual.

“I got really creative to see what keeps them engaged and work with each other to do the learning that they need," said Johnson.

Johnson will be doing a hybrid lesson this semester. That means for the majority of her class it will be done through individual meetings and zoom calls.

She tells us there’s no doubt she’ll miss the face-to-face interaction.

“I miss my students so much and I am looking forward to getting to see them back in class, but at the same time I am very concerned about their safety.”



Wearing masks and making sure students follow social distancing guidelines has been a huge concern for Johnson.

"Small little things can help you protect yourself and help protect others so just wear your masks, be safe and the sooner we are all on the same page the sooner we can get past this together.”

While virtual may be different than her normal, she says it's inspired her to think outside of the box.

“From a teaching standpoint what I'm doing with my class and thinking a lot more strategically about what is it that I want my students to learn and how do I help them learn it. This puts me on my toes, and I like being on my toes. I like the challenge.”