ISU plans to hold in-person winter graduation ceremonies - here's what you need to know

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Indiana State University is planning in-person winter graduation ceremonies.

University leaders made the announcement on Thursday.

ISU will have four ceremonies on December 11 and 12 at the Hulman Center.

There are separate times based on the different colleges of study. The will be no procession and speakers will be prerecorded.

Students must apply for graduation by October 15.

Graduates can request four tickets for family and friends. Those will be available online starting on November 2.