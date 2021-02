TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Indiana State University is planning to have an in-person commencement later this year.

It will take place on Saturday, May 8, in the newly renovated Hulman Center.

ISU has not hosted an in-person commencement ceremony since the fall of 2019.

ISU's President, Dr. Deborah Curtis, told the board next year's academic calendar remains the same. Classes and campus activities will operate as usual.