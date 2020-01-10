ISU partners with Sullivan to make city improvements

SULLIVAN, Ind. (WTHI) - A local university and a Wabash Valley city are teaming up to make some positive changes.
Indiana State University launched its sustainable cities initiative in Sullivan on Friday.
Here's how it works. ISU teams up with a city for a year and a half. During that time, students come up with and carry out a special project that will improve the city.
On Friday - they brainstormed possible projects.
City leaders say partnering with ISU will lead to great things in the future.
At this point, the projects are pretty open-ended, but city leaders did not mention an interest in some environmental improvements.
