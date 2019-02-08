ISU opens up personal training services to the community

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A new Indiana State University program can help you reinstate that New Year's Resolution.
The Student Recreation Center is offering its personal training services to the community.
Undergraduate and graduate students are the trainers.
The program offers a no judgment zone to people of all ages.
There are group and one on one sessions.
To learn more, click here.
