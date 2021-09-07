ISU Get vaccinated or get tested weekly - ISU to require these groups of students to do one or the other

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- ISU is working to keep students safe and healthy.

One way they are doing this is by implementing a new rule that requires some students to get the COVID-19 vaccine or get tested every week. This will go into effect on October 1, 2021.

This new rule will affect the following students:

students attending university-sponsored service trips

students in clinical or internships

pre-service education majors

student instructors in the Community School of the Arts

Sycamore Community work participants

students involved in club sports

ISU officials are following CDC guidelines and are hoping this new rule will stop the spread of COVID-19. The Interim Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs at ISU, Christopher Olsen, says this requirement is aimed at protecting students.

"We're just concerned about the back and forth from campus to community in particular and so we're just a little heightened level of safety in that regard," says Olsen.

One ISU student affected by this requirement is Danielle Voges. She is majoring in psychology and on a pre-medicine track.

She has received the vaccine and believes the new guidelines will help protect her fellow students and others in the community.

"So it's basically protecting the hospital from overflowing with patients and if you do get it you'll have less severe symptoms. You're less likely to spread it and I think it's a good idea to get it" says Voges.

To find where on ISU's campus you can receive the COVID-19 vaccine or get tested click here.