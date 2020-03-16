ISU moves to online classes only until the end of the semester, canceling spring commencement ceremonies

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Indiana State University says it will extend online-only classes through the end of the spring semester.

ISU leaders have also canceled the spring commencement ceremonies, saying it will be a virtual commencement.

Those graduating in spring will be able to take part in the upcoming December ceremony.

Residence halls on the campus of ISU will close this upcoming Saturday.

See the full release from ISU below.

--

Indiana State University will extend online-only instruction through the end of the spring semester, President Deborah Curtis announced Monday.

Following federal and state directives, ISU took further steps to help contain the coronavirus (COVID-19):

· Residence halls will close at noon this Saturday, although exceptions for some students have been, and will be, considered. For those who stay, only carry-out meal service will be available. All others, including students currently off campus, will have until noon Saturday to remove personal belongings. The university is encouraging students to move before Saturday, if possible.

· Spring commencement ceremonies are canceled, although there will be a virtual commencement. Graduates will be offered the opportunity to participate at commencement in December.

The university remains open with a focus on completing instruction for the semester. Remote work for faculty and staff will be determined by individual members of the President’s cabinet, with the recognition that some jobs simply cannot be done remotely. But employees who are sick, or caring for someone who is ill, are asked to stay home and use sick leave.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has made this an unprecedented time for Indiana State University,” Curtis said. “Throughout campus, faculty and staff are working tirelessly to keep our community safe and keep our institution moving forward. To them, and our hard-working students, I say thank you.

“We understand this creates difficulties, and you have a lot of questions. Frankly, there are many questions we are still working through, and some of them require forthcoming information from people outside the university.”

More details will be provided in the coming hours and days. It will be published on ISU’s COVID-19 webpage.

Curtis said it is “especially difficult” to announce the cancelation of commencement.

“I have often said the two best days of the year are winter and spring commencement,” she said.

Curtis said ISU’s dedicated faculty and staff will be working to ensure the success of students and the university during an extraordinary and difficult time.

“We will get through this together,” she said. “We are a Sycamore family!”