ISU moves to hold summer 2020 classes online

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - On Thursday, Indiana State University announced summer 2020 instruction will be conducted online.
Classes originally scheduled to be in a face-to-face format will not have distance education fees.
Also, no courses this summer will be charged the fee for the student rec center.
