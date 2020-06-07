ISU legend Kurt Thomas dead at 64-years-old

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Indiana State University lost a legend this weekend.

Kurt Thomas died unexpectedly at the age of 64.

Thomas won five individual NCAA Championships in men's gymnastics at Indiana State.

He also lead the Sycamores to the 1977 National Championship.

Thomas was a 13-time All-American and was named the nation's best amateur athlete back in 1979.

He also captured the very first gold medal for the U.S. Men's Gymnastics team at the 1978 world championships in France.

"His accomplishments on a national scale are simply second to none, and as great of an athlete that he was, he was an even better person," said Sherard Clinkscales, ISU Athletic Director.

Thomas was inducted into the Indiana State Athletics Hall of Fame in 1999, the International Gymnastics Hall of Fame in 2003 and the Missouri Valley Conference Hall of Fame in 2010.

ISU is set honor Thomas's legacy, as well as the rest of the 1977 men's gymnastics team later this year, after the Hulman Center's renovations are complete.