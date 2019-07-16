Clear

ISU leaders working to improve college completion rates

Indiana State University leaders say they are working to improve college completion rates.

Posted: Jul 16, 2019 10:34 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Indiana State University leaders say they are working to improve college completion rates.

The state recently released a report saying more people were completing college on time.

It's up 11 percent statewide over the last five years.

ISU leaders say they struggled in the past to meet their goals, but that trend has changed.

They say that's thanks to resources they've implemented to help students succeed.

"We very much are constantly scrutinizing where there might be barriers and how we might remove those barriers because we don't want to be in the way of a student not being able to graduate in four years," Linda Maule, from Indiana State University said.

ISU has a 29 percent completion rate at this time.

