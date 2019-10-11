Clear

ISU leaders dream BIG for future of athletics

Leaders recently announced creating a Sports District for ISU athletics. It has some students excited about the future.

Posted: Oct 11, 2019 6:05 PM
Posted By: Richard Solomon

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)-- Leaders at Indiana State University are hoping to turn a dream for its athletics into a reality.

They recently announced the Athletic Master Plan and the Sycamore Sports District.

Emma Smith loves sports!

The ISU sophomore told News 10 it's hard for some students to get to some of the games because of how far some of the stadiums are.

So you can imagine when she heard news about the big plan to create a sports district for isu athletics, she was thrilled!

Smith said this is a plus for students and athletes.

"Our players like they do need us there for the games they do us to hype them up and keep them going. it would encourage students to go more to the games and support their peers more if it was closer," said Smith. 

It would combine the softball field with the baseball field.

Also, the women and men's basketball teams would finally get their own practice facility.

Plus, there are plans for a football stadium close to campus.

all three of these would go along 1st all the way to Cherry to Locust sts.

"I don't think it's so much as a big dream I think it's something that we're going to make happen," said Men's basketball coach Greg Lansing. 

He said this will be a huge benefit to his players.

He believes having a sports district will be beneficial to more than just ISU.

"Indiana State and Terre Haute, they combine they just run right into each other. And if you can have state of the art facilities it's really a showpiece for not only ISU but for Terre Haute and for downtown," said Lansing.

Lansing says the school doesn't know how much this will cost altogether.

He said this is a big dream that needs work to be put into action.

Meanwhile, Smith said she can't wait to bring student pride to the new facilities.

"It would make the college experience better also people's school spirit I feel like. if they come to campus and see that it's a clean campus they'll be fine and people will actually probably want to come to school here more"

Smith said this is something that many students are looking forward to seeing happen.

We will continue to keep you updated on this story.

