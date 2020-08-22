ISU launches dashboard to track COVID 19 cases

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Indiana State University is posting numbers on a new dashboard. The numbers show the amount of COVID-19 cases of students and staff.

The dashboard will report separate numbers for students and employees. It'll be updated by noon on weekdays. It will not have identifying information of patients.

Friday, the school posted 27 students with the virus. Five are isolating on campus and 22 are off campus. Meanwhile, four employees have tested positive.

School leaders say they're reporting these numbers to maintain transparency. Students and faculty who've been in close contact with these positive cases are quarantining.