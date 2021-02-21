ISU keeps the celebration going with a Black History Month concert

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Three women with ties to Terre Haute and Indiana State University are being honored this Black History Month.

You can watch an original concert, recognizing their accomplishments and service Monday.

A local historian wrote the script and the music is original.

The concert will pay tribute to Willa Brown Chappell an aviator and activist, Dr. Cynthia Shepard Perry a united states ambassador...

and Z Mae Jimison the first black woman to serve as a judge in Marion county, Indiana.

"I think it's always important to tell the story, tell the history of people of a different race, different culture, a different religion, that kind of thing. It just helps us as a whole be better citizens I believe," says music arranger Dr. Roby George.

This concert is presented by the Indiana State University school of music.

It will be streamed on Youtube from 7 to 9 tomorrow evening.