ISU junior selected for Indiana Commission for Higher Education

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A junior at Indiana State University has been named to the Indiana Commission for Higher Education.

Governor Eric Holcomb recently announced the appointments.

Annie Bowen is from Terre Haute and will serve on the commission as a student member.

She replaces student member Coleen Gabhart.

Bowen will be a full voting member. She says she is excited to be part of the commission.

"So taking that next step for me meant not only representing the students here at ISU but also representing my peers all across the State of Indiana and working through this really unprecedented time," Bowen said.

She will serve on the commission until June of 2022.