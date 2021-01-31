ISU is extending their partnership with the city of Sullivan

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Indiana State University is extending a partnership with the city of Sullivan.

In our education alert this evening, this is part of ISU's Sustainable Cities Program.

This program matches community projects with students.

ISU will extend its partnership with Sullivan until 20-22.

The program partners with a city in Indiana each year.

It's aimed at working on community-driven projects.

During this academic year, 8-courses have been integrated with at least 15-projects.

The students will help out with housing and neighborhood revitalization.

The coordinator spoke to news 10 about why this program is so important.

"It gives local Hoosier communities in our area the chance to use the student and faculty power we have to answer real-world problems in a sustainable way," said Garrett Hurley.

Hurley says the program invites more faculty to join the program so it can expand its reach.