ISU hosts career fair for student-athletes

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Student-athletes are busy enough, juggling class, work, and time on the field...it's difficult to consider a career.

That's why Indiana State University hosted a career fair on Monday, catering to student-athletes.

Tradara McLaurine is the executive director of the career center at ISU.

She said this gives students with a competitive nature a chance to look into their future in the work world.