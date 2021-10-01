ISU hosts cancer walk/run to raise awareness for research

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Indiana State University is raising awareness for cancer research.

They did this by hosting a walk to shed light on the topic and raise funds for cancer research.

The event was put on by ISU's student philanthropy organization.

They say 150 runners and walkers took part in Friday's race.

The race started at the Dede Plaza Fountain and went past the cancer center and science building.

Student philanthropy president Sam Bowen says the group is pleased by the crowd coming out to support the good cause.

"This is making an impact across the nation, to make an impact for people affected by cancer, so we're so happy to make an impact on those who need it the most," said Bowen.

Even though the group is looking to raise money, they say their main takeaway is spreading awareness and saving lives.