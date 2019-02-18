ISU hosts award-winning dancer, and author for speaker series

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A familiar face made an appearance at Indiana State University on Monday night.

It was to address challenges college students face, and how to overcome them.

That face was Derek Hough, an award-winning dancer, and author.

You might remember him from Dancing With the Stars.

Hough shared his experiences with hardship and how to overcome them.

One piece of advice he offered included movement of the body.

He showed students different ways to move around in order to change their mental mindset.

The presentation was part of ISU's Speake Series.