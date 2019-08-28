ISU hosts Red Cross blood drive

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - One local college is doing what it can to increase the area's blood supply.
Indiana State University hosted a blood drive on Wednesday.
The College of Health and Human Sciences put the event together.
Health experts say someone needs blood every two seconds in the United States.
That's why organizers say one donation can go a long way.
Experts say a single donation can save three lives.
