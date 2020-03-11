ISU hosts Give Back to Blue Day - and local restaurants are giving back

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Wednesday was Give Back to Blue Day at Indiana State University. It's a 24-hour fundraiser dedicated to giving back to students.

The campaign offers donors the opportunity to choose an area to support.

Local restaurants are also giving back. The Saratoga donated a portion of their lunch proceeds to the university.

Country fried steak was on the menu for the day.

"ISU is a part of the community. A big part of the community And especially a big part of downtown. We want to be involved in whatever it takes to help support the university," Owner George Azar said.

ISU hopes to reach 1,865 donors in celebration of the year the university was founded.