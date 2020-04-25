TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Indiana State University is honoring some of its graduating seniors in a unique way during this pandemic.
Every spring, the university art gallery hosts an exhibition of the department of art and design's graduating students.
This year, the exhibition has been moved online.
You can now check out the student work virtually.
Related Content
- ISU honors seniors art work virtually
- ISU guest speaker honors Jamal Khashoggi
- ISU works to help Vigo County CASA
- Group works to build healthier ISU campus
- Officer Rob Pitts' family honored at ISU football game
- ISU to honor slain journalist with Terre Haute ties
- Washington Post columnist to honor slain ISU alum Khashoggi
- Washington Post columnist to honor slain ISU alum Khashoggi
- Big brass band puts on a show for ISU's Performing Art Series
- Group works to honor female veterans
Scroll for more content...