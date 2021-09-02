ISU honor students walk kids to school in a new program at Fuqua

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Safe Routes to school will continue throughout this week.

Riverscape got a grant from the State Department of Health to start this program in Terre Haute.

The Safe Routes to School Program focuses on the 56 students living within one mile of Fuqua Elementary.

Through the next few weeks, kids have the chance to walk to school with local role models.

This week, kids had the chance to walk to school with Indiana State University honor students.

Students from the school will continue to walk to school throughout the next few weeks.