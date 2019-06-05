ISU holds public meeting to discuss tuition hike

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Your wallet could take a hit if you have a child going to Indiana State University in the next few years.

ISU is looking to raise tuition for students by almost two percent over the next two years.

On Wednesday, the board had a meeting to hear the public's opinions on this raise.

The increase would start this upcoming fall and continue to rise until 2021.

Another change they are looking into is a $75 fee to go into a health and wellness bill.

It would help students who are looking for counseling during the year.

The meeting was only to hear public comment, nothing was coted on or approved. That will happen at a later meeting.