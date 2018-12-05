ISU holds exercise to plan for emergency response

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Indiana State University is making sure it's ready for emergencies.

The Public Safety Department held a tabletop exercise on Wednesday.

It is a drill to test the university's response plan and procedures.

This exercise explored the strengths and weaknesses of the Emergency Operations Center.

It involves how officials would coordinate and communicate during incidents on campus.

"We make sure we are putting ourselves in the best position we can to get through an event," Lt. Tamara McCollough said.

There are different drills each year focusing on different responses.

