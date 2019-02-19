ISU holds annual Tech Connections event

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - On Tuesday, Indiana State University held its annual Tech Connections event.
It is specifically for the College of Technology.
The event allows the school to showcase its tech students while getting the chance to network with employers.
ISU partners with other Hoosier companies to help keep their students local.
Taylor Murphey is the employer relations coordinator for ISU.
She said the event benefits the students and the community.
"We definitely want to keep our students in Indiana...they learn here, they're taught here...and we want to keep them here and use the experiences they've had in school and help the businesses all around Indiana," Murphey said.
Overall, the goal is to help students be successful in their futures.
