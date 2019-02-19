Clear
SEVERE WX: Winter Weather Advisory View Alerts

ISU holds annual Tech Connections event

The event allows the school to showcase its tech students while getting the chance to network with employers.

Posted: Feb. 19, 2019 10:58 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - On Tuesday, Indiana State University held its annual Tech Connections event.

It is specifically for the College of Technology.

The event allows the school to showcase its tech students while getting the chance to network with employers.

ISU partners with other Hoosier companies to help keep their students local.

Taylor Murphey is the employer relations coordinator for ISU.

She said the event benefits the students and the community.

"We definitely want to keep our students in Indiana...they learn here, they're taught here...and we want to keep them here and use the experiences they've had in school and help the businesses all around Indiana," Murphey said.

Overall, the goal is to help students be successful in their futures.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
33° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 26°
Robinson
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 24°
Indianapolis
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 23°
Rockville
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 24°
Casey
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 23°
Brazil
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 24°
Marshall
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 24°
WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

March for Terre Haute becomes part of national organization

Image

Linton

Image

THS Basketball

Image

Casey-Westfield

Image

Tia Tolbert

Image

Rivet at Hulman Center

Image

A winter weather advisory

Image

Vice President's nephew speaks at local event

Image

Tech Connections at ISU

Image

Is a new rest stop coming to Clark County?

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Body recovered from Wabash River in Clinton

Image

Groups sound the alarm to prevent home fires

Image

Wabash Valley federal employee pushes lawmakers to strike deal in D.C.

Image

Child welfare bill clears major hurdle

Image

Another community launches Text to 9-1-1 service

${article.thumbnail.title}

Experts: file taxes online to get refund faster

Image

200 honored at Night to Shine Prom

Image

Drivers react to proposed downtown traffic flow change

${article.thumbnail.title}

UPDATE: Horses removed from puppy mill property

Image

Federal employees relieved, grateful for community support