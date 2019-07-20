Clear

ISU hires new leader to ensure campus is inclusive

Posted: Jul 20, 2019 9:59 AM
Updated: Jul 20, 2019 10:07 AM
Posted By: Staff Report

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Indiana State University has hired a new leader to help ensure the campus is inclusive.

Rana Johnson, Ph.D. is the new associate vice president for inclusive excellence and strategic initiatives. She comes to Terre Haute from Unity College in Maine where she held a similar post.

According to the university, Johnson is tasked with fulfilling the strategic plan by developing a campus environment that appreciates diversity

"We're proud to have the most diverse student body of any university in Indiana, and we look forward to Dr. Johnson working to establish us as a model of inclusive excellence in the Midwest and beyond," said Mike Licari, provost and vice president for Academic Affairs at Indiana State.

"I am honored to be a part of the Indiana State University leadership team, and I look forward to collaborating with President Deborah Curtis and Provost Mike Licari to promote diversity, equity, inclusion and social justice across the campus community," Johnson said.

Johnson will start her new job September 1st.

