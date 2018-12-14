Clear

ISU group hopes to honor journalist, and alum killed in a Saudi embassy

The Turkish government has launched an investigation into the disappearance of a prominent Saudi journalist who reportedly was last seen entering the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul, according to Turkey's state-run news agency Anadolu.

A group of students at Indiana State University hopes to honor an alumnus.

A group of students at Indiana State University hopes to honor an alumnus.

Jamal Khashoggi died at a Saudi Arabian embassy in Turkey.

Khashoggi graduated from ISU with a business degree.

Time Magazine recently named him, and other journalists, Person of the Year.

The school's chapter of the Society of Professional Journalists wants to dedicate a meeting space to Khashoggi.

The group also wants to raise money for the Committee to Protect Journalists.

It's a nonprofit that promotes the rights of journalists.

