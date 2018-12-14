ISU group hopes to honor journalist, and alum killed in a Saudi embassy

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A group of students at Indiana State University hopes to honor an alumnus.
Jamal Khashoggi died at a Saudi Arabian embassy in Turkey.
Khashoggi graduated from ISU with a business degree.
Time Magazine recently named him, and other journalists, Person of the Year.
The school's chapter of the Society of Professional Journalists wants to dedicate a meeting space to Khashoggi.
The group also wants to raise money for the Committee to Protect Journalists.
It's a nonprofit that promotes the rights of journalists.
