ISU group hopes to honor journalist, and alum killed in a Saudi embassy

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A group of students at Indiana State University hopes to honor an alumnus.

Jamal Khashoggi died at a Saudi Arabian embassy in Turkey.

Khashoggi graduated from ISU with a business degree.

Time Magazine recently named him, and other journalists, Person of the Year.

The school's chapter of the Society of Professional Journalists wants to dedicate a meeting space to Khashoggi.

The group also wants to raise money for the Committee to Protect Journalists.

It's a nonprofit that promotes the rights of journalists.