ISU group holds Friday morning blood drive

TERRE HAUTE, Ind.(WTHI) - Statistics show that every two seconds...someone in the United States needs blood.

That's why Indiana State University stepped up to do its part.

Organizes held a blood drive on Friday morning at 5th and Chestnut Streets.

It was hosted by Sumer Undergraduate Research Experiences.

Summer is usually when blood centers see a drop in donations.

All donors received a sunshade as a thank you gift.