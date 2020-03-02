Clear

ISU grad talks elections during "Pancakes and Politics" event

Students and staff at Indiana State University had the chance to hear from a successful alumnus on Monday morning.

Posted: Mar 2, 2020 5:36 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Students and staff at Indiana State University had the chance to hear from a successful alumnus on Monday morning.

Dr. Jared Yates Sexton spoke at the "Pancakes and Politics" event.

He's a writer, English professor, and independent journalist.

Sexton shared the work that he's done in the 2016 and 2020 elections.

He spent time in Iowa covering the caucuses and plans to be at the conventions this summer.

He also spoke about his new book.

Sexton said it's a great feeling to come back to where his career started.

He told us he plans to attend more of President Trump's rallies in the near future.

