ISU grad dead, attacked by lion

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A recent Indiana State University graduate is dead after she was attacked by a lion.
It happened while she was working at a conservation center in North Carolina.
According to the local sheriff's office, 22-year-old Alexandra Black was cleaning a lion enclosure with other staff members at the Conservators Center.
Somehow, a lion was able to leave a locked space and get into the enclosure.
The lion killed Black before being shot.
Black is a New Palestine, Indiana native and had been working at the center as in intern for two weeks.
The investigation is ongoing.
