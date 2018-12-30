ISU grad dead, attacked by lion

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A recent Indiana State University graduate is dead after she was attacked by a lion.

It happened while she was working at a conservation center in North Carolina.

According to the local sheriff's office, 22-year-old Alexandra Black was cleaning a lion enclosure with other staff members at the Conservators Center.

Somehow, a lion was able to leave a locked space and get into the enclosure.

The lion killed Black before being shot.

Black is a New Palestine, Indiana native and had been working at the center as in intern for two weeks.

The investigation is ongoing.