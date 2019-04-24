ISU gives back with Donaghy Day

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Indiana State University is giving back to the community by taking part in Donaghy Day.

Students, faculty, and staff are contributing to the 12 Points clean-up, which is a way to revitalize the area.

ISU has made it a priority to participate in volunteer work.

On Wednesday, volunteers could be seen picking up trash along the road.

Volunteers told us it is rewarding to make a difference in the community they call home.