TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Indiana State University is giving back to the community by taking part in Donaghy Day.
Students, faculty, and staff are contributing to the 12 Points clean-up, which is a way to revitalize the area.
ISU has made it a priority to participate in volunteer work.
On Wednesday, volunteers could be seen picking up trash along the road.
Volunteers told us it is rewarding to make a difference in the community they call home.
Related Content
- ISU gives back with Donaghy Day
- ISU Celebrates Founders Day
- ISU hosts Earth Day events
- ISU students head back to class
- Oil drilling picks back up on the ISU campus
- Students effort bringing ISU back as polling location
- ISU holds public auction
- ISU Homecoming events underway
- ISU celebrates engineers week
- ISU Earth Day event hopes to help the homeless
Scroll for more content...