ISU freshman shot and killed in early morning shooting

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - What was supposed to be a night of fun, turned into a tragedy.

"Nobody ever sends their kid to college to be killed," said Nijah Smith.

At about 1:55 am police got a call saying 18-year-old Valentina Delva was shot and killed at a house party.

It was news many students woke up to on Friday morning.

"To take someone's life is a tremendous and terrible thing because you can't get that back," said Smith.

"It makes me concerned and it makes me feel unsafe we shouldn't even be having huge parties anyway because of this virus going on but people shouldn't be bringing weapons," said Divine Triplett.

Terre Haute Police Chief Shawn Keen said the party happened here near 6th and Poplar streets in Terre Haute.

We're told around 50-100 people were inside the home.

Police told us two men were also shot but are ok. Since the shooting, they did arrest five people.

Duane Cobb-possession of marijuana, dealing marijuana and maintaining a common nuisance

Eudrice Leflore-possession of marijuana, dealing marijuana and maintaining a common nuisance

Carlton Gray-possession of marijuana, dealing marijuana and maintaining a common nuisance

Monquel Bates-possession of marijuana and maintaining a common nuisance

Markia McCutchen-possession of marijuana and maintaining a common nuisance.

"That's a child that's someone who hasn't lived their life yet and all she did was she was a passenger in a car that's all she did. Someone's life was lost and this has to be the most important thing is getting justice for this person," said Keen.

School leaders released this statement:

Indiana State University is saddened to report that earlier this morning, an off-campus shooting incident occurred in the vicinity of 6th and Poplar Streets involving students from ISU. One person was killed and two others suffered non-life-threatening injuries. The Terre Haute Police Department is leading the investigation of the incident and the area continues to be an active crime scene. Police have not released the identity of the victim. ISU Police are actively working in cooperation with the Terre Haute Police Department with the investigation. The ISU campus was not part of the incident.

During this anxious time for members of our campus community, counseling services are available. As some students are grieving, the university asks faculty for their understanding and flexibility.

The university will provide additional comments as details become available from the THPD’s investigation. In the meantime, our thoughts are with those individuals involved with this tragic incident and their loved ones.

Smith said there's no amount of justice that can bring back a life.

This was a light that was dimmed too soon.

"Once you pull the trigger there's no stopping that bullet you have no control over if that person lives or dies," said Smith.