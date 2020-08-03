ISU football practice paused as six players test positive for COVID-19

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Indiana State University has suspended its football practices after numerous positive COVID-19 test results.

On Monday, university officials said six players tested positive for the coronavirus.

All players, coaches, and support personnel were placed in quarantine and will be tested.

The team's coach told the team on Monday evening.

Practice has been suspended for two weeks.

The six players who tested positive live off of campus, and are being quarantined off-campus.

University officials say none of the six players that tested positive took part in Sunday's March for Justice in Terre Haute - since they were already in quarantine.