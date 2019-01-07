Clear

ISU football player makes Ellen appearance, hopes to increase representation of gay athletes

Jake Bain hopes to increase the representation of gay athletes in college sports.

Posted: Jan. 7, 2019
Posted By: Staff Report

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A Wabash Valley football player made his national television debut on Monday.

Ellen DeGeneres welcomed Jake Bain to her show on Monday afternoon.

Bain is a running back for Indiana State University's football team.

He is originally from Saint Louis.

In high school, Bain gave a speech at a school assembly about coming out as gay to his peers.

Now, he hopes to increase the representation of gay athletes in college sports.

"So, once I got to Indiana State, it was like all of those nerves were set aside really fast. Before I even committed, I talked to the coach about my sexuality and that I wanted to be openly gay at Indiana State. He assured me from the very beginning that I was going to be accepted by the community at Indiana State," Bain said.

NCAA rules say Bain could not receive a gift of his own...so Ellen gave his boyfriend, Hunter, a six-night stay at a resort in Fiji after the interview.

