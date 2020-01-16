Clear
ISU event honors the life of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A Thursday evening event on the campus of Indiana State University's campus honored the life of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

King would have turned 91 on Wednesday, January 15. 

During Thursday's event, they had a speaker come in and talk about not only what King did for the country but how much the world changed.

"They will let Dr. King rest in peace and realize we have a lot more work to do and that really the people who are charged with saving this incredibly complicated but beautiful planet are our students and our children and we have to arm them with the tools to do that," Dr. Joan Morgan said.

Morgan was the main speaker. She talked about changing racial and ethnic composition since King's time.

