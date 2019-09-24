ISU employees set to receive pay raise

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Indiana State University officials have exciting news for university employees.
President Debra Curtis says there will be no increases for employee health care premiums this year.
This is the second year in a row there hasn't been an increase. She says it's possible because of ISU's focus on health and wellness.
She also announced a salary increase for employees.
It's a one percent increase with a minimum of $500.
The raise is for all employees, except the executive group.
Salaries for that group will remain flat.
It goes into effect on January 1.
