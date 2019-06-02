Clear

ISU considering tuition hike, public forum set for this week

We have a reminder about an upcoming public forum where you can weigh in on a proposed tuition hike at Indiana State University.

Posted: Jun 2, 2019 5:14 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

ISU wants to increase tuition by 1.9% for the 2019-2020 and 2020-2021 school years. This would mean full-time undergrad students from Indiana would pay about $90 more per semester.

A $75 health and wellness fee is also up for consideration.

Trustees will discuss the tuition increase and additional fee June 21st but you have an opportunity to share your thoughts before then.

There is a public forum this Wednesday, June 5th. It’s happening at Tirey Hall on the ISU campus at 3pm.

